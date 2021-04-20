KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.53.

KLAC opened at $324.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $147.46 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

