Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $545,450.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Camille L. Bedrosian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, January 30th, Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $179.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.28). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The company had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $61,524,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,406,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

