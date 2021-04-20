NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Raised to $142.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.89.

NVCR stock opened at $190.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.93. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $218.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.79 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

