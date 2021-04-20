Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Richard P. Bentley Sells 15,170 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 15,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $761,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,773,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BSY opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 162,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.