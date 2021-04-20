Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.20.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $141.12 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

