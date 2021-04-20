Jean-Marc Ollagnier Sells 5,233 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $286.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.20. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $165.71 and a 1-year high of $288.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.