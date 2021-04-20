SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SAIL stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,762.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

