Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 75,751 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,751 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of SFL worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SFL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SFL by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SFL by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

