Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 427,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,613 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $542.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. Research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,022. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

