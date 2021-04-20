LPL Financial LLC Acquires 161 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FirstService by 881.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,680 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in FirstService by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in FirstService by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $162.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average of $141.32. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $165.16.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

