LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,524 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $324,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 800,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,544,050.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.