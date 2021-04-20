LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.69.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

