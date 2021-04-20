Clearfield (CLFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

CLFD opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $37,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $270,674.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at $18,326,704.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Northland Securities cut Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

