LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIDE. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,075.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

