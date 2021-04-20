MarineMax (HZO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.00-4.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.00-$4.20 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MarineMax stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

