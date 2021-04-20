Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSEY. Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY opened at $14.04 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.