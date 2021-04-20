Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.57.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $232.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.01 and its 200-day moving average is $191.71. Caterpillar has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

