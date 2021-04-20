LPL Financial LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KODK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

NYSE:KODK opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.