Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Longbow Research

Longbow Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $177.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $177.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day moving average is $149.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

