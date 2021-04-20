DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.60 ($97.18).

DRW3 opened at €74.95 ($88.18) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.76. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52 week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97. The stock has a market cap of $644.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.33.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

