The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $183.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.29.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $189.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.05.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

