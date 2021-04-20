Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce $203.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.10 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $156.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $943.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $983.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $181,336.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $1,316,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.77.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

