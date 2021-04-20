$0.13 EPS Expected for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,136.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

