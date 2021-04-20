Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.35.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Knight has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 114,786 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Black Knight by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,166,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Black Knight by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.