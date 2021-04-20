Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDE. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IDE opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.