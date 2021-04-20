Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

MYAGF stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MYAGF shares. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

