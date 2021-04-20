Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Short Interest Update

Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, HSBC cut Puregold Price Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGCMF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Puregold Price Club has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold and Puregold Extra brand name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; small store under Puregold Minimart brand name; S&R Membership Shopping under the warehouse club concept; and supermarkets under San Roque Supermarkets brand name.

