Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $153.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $154.19.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

