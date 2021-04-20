U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $333,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

USCR stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

