Northern Trust Corp Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.24% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

