Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of FVCBankcorp worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FVCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler raised FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of FVCB opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $255.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $80,679.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,230.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

