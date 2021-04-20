GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,452 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $45,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $388,649 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.64. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.35 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

