General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in General Finance were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in General Finance by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 84,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. General Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $573.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

