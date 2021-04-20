Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Park City Group worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 58,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Park City Group by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. Park City Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.