iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,466,000 after buying an additional 393,895 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,042,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,646,000 after purchasing an additional 281,146 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 244,781 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,530,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 715,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

