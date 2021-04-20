79,204 Shares in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.34% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,431,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPRB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. Analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

