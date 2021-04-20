Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 7,245 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nomura were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Nomura by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nomura by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

