Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 3,461 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNP shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

TNP opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $172.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

