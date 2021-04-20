Northern Trust Corp Purchases 332 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

