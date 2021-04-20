Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foghorn Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

