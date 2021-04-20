Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -353.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 14,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $160,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,320,342 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,426. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

