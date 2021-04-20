The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $37.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.42.

The Gap stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The Gap has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $228,033.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,350,006.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,029 shares of company stock worth $12,852,646 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Gap by 11,950.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gap by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

