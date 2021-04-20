Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $44.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.47 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 741,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 623,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,462,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

