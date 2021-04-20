Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,286 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Five Point were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPH. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Five Point by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,021,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Point by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 182,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 116,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $954,864.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FPH stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

