Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 21,385 Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chiasma were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 575,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chiasma by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Chiasma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

CHMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

