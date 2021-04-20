RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. RadNet has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RadNet by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164,599 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

