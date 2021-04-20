GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GMS. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get GMS alerts:

NYSE:GMS opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in GMS by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.