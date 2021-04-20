nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude Sells 335,750 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $763,115.90.

NCNO opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in nCino by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of nCino by 67.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at about $8,340,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $21,723,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $6,394,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Barclays reduced their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.