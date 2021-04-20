Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Sells 237,500 Shares

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) major shareholder Dieter Esch sold 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

