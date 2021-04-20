Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 50,932 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 50,932 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $7,791,068.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,187 shares in the company, valued at $330,596,775.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 51,123 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $8,094,815.82.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $9,546,122.28.

On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99.

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $9,567,832.56.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23.

On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $9,248,617.86.

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $28,061,104.06.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $16,607,166.04.

Shares of GH stock opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.55. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

